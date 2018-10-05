हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ritesh Deshmukh

Riteish, Dipannita play modern-day parents in short film

Actress Dipannita Sharma and actor Riteish Deshmukh will be seen as modern-day parents in the upcoming Y-Films' short film "Pyaar Actually" directed by Ashish Patil.

Riteish, Dipannita play modern-day parents in short film

Mumbai: Actress Dipannita Sharma and actor Riteish Deshmukh will be seen as modern-day parents in the upcoming Y-Films' short film "Pyaar Actually" directed by Ashish Patil.

"It is a collection of four shorts. The one I'm in has Riteish Deshmukh with me. We play modern-day parents. I feel we often look at one aspect of love. It is so much more and that's what these shorts depict. 

"Love is multi-dimensional. There are various things that can connect two people and that's what makes love what it is," Dipannita said in a statement.

Y-Films is the youth wing of Yash Raj Films.

Dipannita has earlier played a role in YRF's "Ladies vs Ricky Bahl".

Tags:
Ritesh DeshmukhDipannita SharmaRiteish DeshmukhLadies vs Ricky Bahl

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close