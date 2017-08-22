close
Rithvik Dhanjani making his own Ganesha idol is the coolest thing you will see today

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations this year will begin on August 25 and end on September 5.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, August 22, 2017 - 11:19
Rithvik Dhanjani making his own Ganesha idol is the coolest thing you will see today

New Delhi: With Ganesh Chaturthi 2017 approaching, a lot of showbiz personalities are gearing up to bring Ganpati idols home. But, television actor Rithvik Dhanjani had something different in mind this time. Instead of buying a moorti from the market, the 28-year-old star is sculpting one on his own.

Amazing, isn’t it?

Apparently, the same was suggested to Rithvik by fellow actor Raqesh Bapat. Rithvik thanked him on Instagram by posting, "I feel blessed to have a friend like you Raqesh for introducing me to this divine feeling of being so close to genesha on a very spiritual level...this is my first time every making a statue myself and i feel i have invested a part of my soul into it and it makes me feel sooo empowered."

Check out the picture of Rithvik's Ganesha:

A post shared by rithvik D (@rithvik_d) on

TAGS

Ganesha idolGanesh Chaturthiganpati idolRithvik DhanjaniRaqesh Bapat

