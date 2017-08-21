close
Riya Sen marries boyfriend Shivam Tewari in Pune - See pics

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, August 21, 2017 - 17:27
Riya Sen marries boyfriend Shivam Tewari in Pune - See pics
Image Courtesy: Facebook

New Delhi: The beautiful Riya Sen tied the knot with her long term boyfriend, Shivam Tewari, last week. Riya is Moon Moon Sen's younger daughter and her elder sister Raima Sen shared images from the hush- hush wedding that took place in Pune. 

The couple looks adorable in the pictures as they perform all the rituals of a traditional Bengali wedding. 

Here are the pictures:

                                             

                                                                                          

On the workfront, Riya would soon be returning with Ekta Kapoor's web series- 'Ragini MMS 2.2'

Here's wishing the newlyweds a blessed married life!

