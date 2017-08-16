close
Robert Yancy, son of Natalie Cole, dies at 39

Robert Yancy, the son of late R&B singer Natalie Cole, has died at the age of 39 of an apparent heart attack.

ANI| Last Updated: Wednesday, August 16, 2017 - 12:50
Robert Yancy, son of Natalie Cole, dies at 39
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

Washington D.C.: Robert Yancy, the son of late R&B singer Natalie Cole, has died at the age of 39 of an apparent heart attack.

According to People Magazine, TMZ reports Yancy was found by a friend in his San Fernando Valley, California apartment. Family members have told the website that he died of a heart attack, almost two years after the death of his mother.

Yancy`s mother died of congestive heart failure at age 65 in 2015 and his father, Martin Yancy, died of a heart attack at age 34 in 1985.

 

