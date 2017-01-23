Rohit Roy reveals he was offered huge money to enter 'Bigg Boss' as contestant
New Delhi: Fans love to know more about the off-screen personalities of their favourite celebrities. And, this is the reasons why 'Bigg Boss' is a humongous hit among the Indian audiences. Recently, actor Rohit Roy revealed that he was offered a huge amount to enter the controversial house but he chose to decline the offer.
The 48-year-old star stated that feels that he will be a very bad participant on the show.
"From the inception of Bigg Boss, they have been calling me. And I am not cut out for it. I don't why they call me because I will be a very bad contestant. I know they have 38 cameras, I have a life, family, a name. I am not going to chuck it all up to go to Bigg Boss. Although I find it very interesting to watch. There is a certain amount of voyeurism in all of us," PTI quoted him as saying.
The 'LOC Kargil' hunk also mentioned that once he thought to challenge himself by being a part of the program.
Rohit further said “I have been offered lots of money to appear on the show and there have been times when I've been swayed because I wanted to challenge myself, to see if I can live with barely known people and maintain calm, not burst out. For that reason I came completely close to it, some 6-7 years ago. Now the time has gone, it is not happening.”
Sorry TV lovers, it is a no from Rohit's side for 'Bigg Boss'.
Rohit will now be seen playing a powerful character on the silver screen in Hrithik Roshan's upcoming Bollywood release 'Kaabil'. The Sanjay Gupta directorial is slated to release on January 25 this year.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- 'Raees' Shah Rukh Khan is travelling from Mumbai to Delhi by train – See pics
- Mika Singh's 'Dhingana' highlights Shah Rukh Khan's 'Raees' journey
- 42 years of 'Deewar': Amitabh Bachchan says it had the best screenplay ever
- Overseas Box Office: Aamir Khan's 'Dangal' crosses Rs 200 crore mark
- 'Udi Udi Jaaye' from 'Raees': Check out Shah Rukh Khan, Falguni Pathak's adorable conversation
- Arms Act case: Being a friend I am happy for Salman Khan, says Daisy Shah
- Ali Fazal sponsors self-defence for girls in his family
- When Shah Rukh Khan visited Taj Mahal with his 'first income'
- 'Raees' Shah Rukh Khan is travelling from Mumbai to Delhi by train – See pics
- 'Udi Udi Jaaye' from 'Raees': Check out Shah Rukh Khan, Falguni Pathak's adorable conversation