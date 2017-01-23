Rohit Roy reveals he was offered huge money to enter 'Bigg Boss' as contestant

New Delhi: Fans love to know more about the off-screen personalities of their favourite celebrities. And, this is the reasons why 'Bigg Boss' is a humongous hit among the Indian audiences. Recently, actor Rohit Roy revealed that he was offered a huge amount to enter the controversial house but he chose to decline the offer.

The 48-year-old star stated that feels that he will be a very bad participant on the show.

"From the inception of Bigg Boss, they have been calling me. And I am not cut out for it. I don't why they call me because I will be a very bad contestant. I know they have 38 cameras, I have a life, family, a name. I am not going to chuck it all up to go to Bigg Boss. Although I find it very interesting to watch. There is a certain amount of voyeurism in all of us," PTI quoted him as saying.

The 'LOC Kargil' hunk also mentioned that once he thought to challenge himself by being a part of the program.

Rohit further said “I have been offered lots of money to appear on the show and there have been times when I've been swayed because I wanted to challenge myself, to see if I can live with barely known people and maintain calm, not burst out. For that reason I came completely close to it, some 6-7 years ago. Now the time has gone, it is not happening.”

Sorry TV lovers, it is a no from Rohit's side for 'Bigg Boss'.

Rohit will now be seen playing a powerful character on the silver screen in Hrithik Roshan's upcoming Bollywood release 'Kaabil'. The Sanjay Gupta directorial is slated to release on January 25 this year.