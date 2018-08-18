हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rohit Shetty

Rohit Shetty is an asset to 'Khatron...': Shamita Shetty

Khatron Ke Khiladi", has praised filmmaker Rohit Shetty -- who is hosting it -- for his constant support to the contestants.

Rohit Shetty is an asset to &#039;Khatron...&#039;: Shamita Shetty

Actress Shamita Shetty, who is participating in season nine of reality television show "Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi", has praised filmmaker Rohit Shetty -- who is hosting it -- for his constant support to the contestants.

The "Mohabbatein" actress on Friday took to her Instagram account and penned a heartfelt post for Rohit.

She wrote: "Finally it's a wrap. What a journey it's been, don't think I could have done any of these stunts without your constant encouragement, experience and advice. Rohit Shetty, thank you for just being you. You are truly an asset to this show. Mentor."

Along with Shamita, other participating celebrities in the show's new season include Bharti Singh, Aditya Narayan, Aly Goni and Avika Gor. It has been shot in Argentina.

