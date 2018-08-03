हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Karan Johar

Roohi and Yash Johar show some sibling love, proud daddy Karan Johar shares pic

The renowned director and Dharma Productions scion opted for surrogacy and welcomed his twins home in 2017.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Maverick filmmaker Karan Johar's twin kids Yash and Roohi are cutest star kids around. The proud daddy recently took to Instagram and shared an adorable picture of them showing some 'sibling love'. 

KJo captioned the photo as: "Sibling love!!!!! #roohiyash".

A few days back, Roohi and Yash went on a playdate with none other than Taimur Ali Khan. And the internet couldn't keep calm over their cuteness. The trio of kids along with their cool parents were seen in a video shared by Karan on social media. 

Taimur is another star kid who has turned into the internet's obsession. 

The renowned director and Dharma Productions scion opted for surrogacy and welcomed his twins—Yash and Roohi Johar home in 2017.  Days after the news of Karan's twins broke online, pictures of him taking his twin kids home for the first time had surfaced and fans showered him with congratulatory messages on social media.

Yash has been named after Karan’s late father and renowned producer Yash Johar, who founded Dharma Productions, while Roohi is an anagram of Hiroo Johar, KJo's mother.

