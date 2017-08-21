close
Rose Byrne expecting second child with husband Bobby Cannavale

ANI| Last Updated: Monday, August 21, 2017 - 14:38
Image Courtesy: Instagram

Washington: Baby No. 2 is on board for Hollywood actress Rose Byrne and husband Bobby Cannavale.

According to E! Online, the Australian actress is currently pregnant with her second child with her partner.

While giving an interview to DavidJones.com, the 'Insidious' star confirmed the news of the baby and said that it feels fabulous to get a little more attention, when you are pregnant.

She added, "I'm a little tired but feeling good."

Rose did not go into much more detail during the chat but did open up about what she sees her children doing in the future.

"I remember doing the film The Rage in Placid Lake years ago with Ben Lee, about the kid who rebelled against his bohemian parents and became an accountant. Maybe my kids will want to do something really different, like run a granola company or become accountants themselves," she noted.

Back in February 2016, the couple welcomed their first child into the world, a son named Rocco.

Byrne and Cannavale began dating one another back in 2012 and largely kept their relationship out of the public eye despite working together on several projects like 'Spy' and 'Annie'.

Back at the 2013 Emmy Awards, Cannavale couldn't help but thank his leading lady while accepting his award that night for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. 

