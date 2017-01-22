Rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur dances to Salman Khan's song in style! - Watch
New Delhi: A lot has been said and written about Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and his rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur in past few days. And, recently, the Romanian beauty was once again caught on can flaunting her affection for the 51-year-old actor.
Iulia on Saturday took to Twitter to share a video where she can be seen rehearsing her dance performance on 'Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai'. "Rehearsals every night and day bcz baby ko bass pasand hai #umang #show #performance #singing #savetheenergy #fortonight," she captioned the clip.
Well, after watching the video, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that her moves are good enough to give all the leading actresses a tough run for their money. Don’t believe us? Have a look:
Rehearsals every night and day bcz baby ko bass pasand hai #umang #show #performance #singing… https://t.co/d4yYaJ0SaN
— Iulia Vantur (@IuliaVantur) 21 January 2017
Salman and Iulia have, time and again, been spotted at various events and family gatherings. Yet, they categorically denied dating each other.
