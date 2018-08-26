हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Russell Brand

Russell Brand has found peace in his life

Actor-comedian Russell Brand says he has found "peace and serenity" after starting a family.

Russell Brand has found peace in his life

Los Angeles: Actor-comedian Russell Brand says he has found "peace and serenity" after starting a family.

The 43-year-old comedian got married to lifestyle blogger Laura Gallacher in August 2017. The couple live in the English countryside with their two children. 

In an interview to The I Paper, he admitted that parenthood has transformed him as a man, reports femalefirst.co.uk. 

Asked if parenthood had changed him, he said: "Yes. I think it's inevitable that it changes you. You can be changed by a yogurt. So parenthood ... I've got so much peace and serenity in my domestic life that I don't have the same sort of buccaneer attitude."

Brand, who is currently filming new children's movie "Four Kids and It" in Dublin, has no career plan and is instead now focused on living and working in the present.

"There is so much change, so much volatility, so much uncertainty, that I'm really not able to look beyond. I'll do this job and see what's happening."

Tags:
Russell BrandLaura Gallacherpeace and serenitycomedian actor

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close