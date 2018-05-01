Russell Brand's mother suffers 'life-threatening injuries'

London: Actor-comedian Russell Brand has cancelled the rest of his comedy tour after his mother Barbara was involved in a serious car accident. He said she has sustained "numerous life-threatening injuries".

"My mum has been a serious road accident and has sustained … numerous life-threatening injuries, so I won't be able to do the rest of my 'Re:Birth' tour," Brand said in a video taken from the hospital and posted to social media, reports people.com.

"If you have tickets they will be refunded or possibly rescheduled but I can't really imagine that, I certainly can't imagine performing at the moment because I feel too sad and connected to this. I apologize, but obviously, it's circumstances beyond my control."

Brand added that the situation has reminded him of the "importance of people you love", saying, "When you are in the hospital you are surrounded by people who are dealing with traumatic situations, suffering and pain - it brings you to a kind of bare and raw truth".

"I'm sad for my mum because she's vulnerable, she only finished chemotherapy a month ago and for her to be in this situation already is very difficult."

Brand also noted that the driver of the car, his friend, is making a good recovery.

Barbara was reportedly bleeding when she was pulled from the wreck after a hit-and-run on Thursday.