Deepika Padukone

Sabyasachi Mukherjee issues clarification about Deepika Padukone's wedding saree

He issued a clarification saying that the saree actress Deepika Padukone wore during her Konkani wedding to Ranveer Singh was not from his collection.

Sabyasachi Mukherjee issues clarification about Deepika Padukone&#039;s wedding saree
Photo courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee has issued a clarification saying that the saree actress Deepika Padukone wore during her Konkani wedding to Ranveer Singh in Italy was not from his collection but was a gift to the bride from her mother Ujjala Padukone.

The famous designer's Instagram handle is flooded with pictures of Deepika and Ranveer and in one of those photos from the wedding, he captioned writing that Deepika was dressed 'head-to-toe' in Sabyasachi. 

However, after Sabyasachi's 'head to toe' post, website Voice of Fashion claimed that Padukone's Kanjeevaram red gold wedding sari was instead bought by her mother Ujjala from House of Angadi, Bengaluru.

Taking note of the report, Sabyasachi issued a clarification on the social media saying that the saree was indeed gifted to the actor by her mother as per the Konkani traditions.

"Deepika's wedding sari was given to us by her mother Mrs Ujjala Padukone. We have just received information that the sari was bought from Angadi Galleria, Bengaluru and we would like to them due credit for the same," he wrote on Instagram.

Ranveer and Deepika, who dated for six years, tied the knot last week in private ceremonies at Lake Como, Italy. The two are hosting their wedding reception in Bengaluru on Wednesday and in Mumbai on December 1.

