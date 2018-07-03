हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sachin tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar's 'Jab SRK met SRT' selfie with Shah Rukh Khan is unmissable

Sachin shared the pic with a caption - 'Jab SRK met SRT' inspired by Shah Rukh's film Jab Harry Met Sejal.   

Mumbai: Sachin Tendulkar took to his Instagram page to share a selfie with none other than the Badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan. The legendary cricketer and the filmstar who met at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's pre-engagement ceremony last week, posed for a selfie wearing a traditional Indian topi (headgear).

Check out the pic here:

 

Jab SRK met SRT @iamsrk

A post shared by Sachin Tendulkar (@sachintendulkar) on

Akash, the eldest son of business tycoon Mukesh and Nita Ambani, got engaged to Shloka (daughter of diamond magnate and managing director of Rosy Blue, Russell and Mona Mehta), his childhood sweetheart in a gala event. He proposed to Shloka on March 24, 2018 during a private ceremony in Goa in presence of both the families.

The Ambani's had organised a pre pre-engagement bash which marked mehendi ceremony for the engagement followed by a part and then the final ceremony.

The bash was  attended by some of the biggest names from the world of cinema including Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Karan Johar etc.

