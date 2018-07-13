हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rajshri Deshpande

Sacred Games actress Rajshri Deshpande opens up on receiving lewd messages saying she's a 'porn star'

Sacred Games is based on Vikram Chandra's 2006 thriller novel of the same name. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Netflix originals in India, 'Sacred Games' is making a lot of noise these days. The viewers have given it a big thumbs up in terms of plot and performances but on the other hand, it has also landed itself in the lap of controversies.

Actress Rajshri Deshpande, who plays an important character in 'Sacred Games' in an interview with Spotboye.com opened up on how she's getting lewd messages saying 'she is a porn star'. For the uninitiated, Rajshri has an intimate scene with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the web-series and that's whats making the buzz.

When asked if she felt uncomfortable while shooting it, she told the entertainment website,“Nope. Of course, real sex is not happening. But enough of camera cheating, these are times of real cinema. In Sacred Games too, we have a lovemaking scene. It was a big thing for me to open up my blouse, but I did it. But little did I know that my pictures from that scene will start circulating on WhatsApp. Collages have been made saying: Hot Indian Actress With Mangalsutra! And, the scene has made way to porn sites. Worse still, I am getting messages saying that I am a porn star.”

Meanwhile, the show had landed in trouble after a Congress supporter filed a complaint against actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Netflix and producer of the show, reportedly. The complainant has alleged that the makers have abused former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on the show.

Also, a petition to seek the removal of certain content from the web series will be heard on July 16. The plea filed by lawyer Nikhil Bhalla through advocate Shashank Garg sought the removal of two contents that he maintained "tarnished" the image of the former Prime Minister, as per IANS report.

Sacred Games is based on Vikram Chandra's 2006 thriller novel of the same name. The novel was adapted by Smita Singh, Vasant Nath, and Varun Grover, and all eight, hour-long episodes were directed by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane.

It has been produced in partnership with Phantom Films. It stars Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Radhika Apte in lead roles. Ahead of its premiere, the show was high on buzzword and highly anticipated among the viewers. 

 

