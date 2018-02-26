Saddened by Sridevi's death, Rishi Kapoor changes his Twitter pic, bio

New Delhi: Sridevi's sudden demise has come as a major blow to the nation. From celebs to fans, everybody is in a state of shock and still finding it hard to come to terms with the fact that she is not with us anymore. The actress suffered a cardiac arrest on Saturday night in Dubai, where she had gone to attend the wedding of her nephew Mohit Marwah along with her husband Boney Kapoor and younger daughter Khushi Kapoor.

Actors who have worked with her found it even more difficult to cope up with the news. Saddened by his death, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor changed his Twitter bio to "Sridevi RIP" and removed his DP (display pic).

Rishi had earlier expressed his displeasure over Sridevi being addressed to as a "body". Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "How has Sridevi all of a sudden become the “body”? All television channels reporting “the body will be brought to Mumbai in the night!” Suddenly your individuality gets lost and becomes a mere body??."

Here's the tweet:

How has Sridevi all of a sudden become the “body”? All television channels reporting “the body will be brought to Mumbai in the night!” Suddenly your individuality gets lost and becomes a mere body?? — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) February 25, 2018

Rishi Kapoor and Sridevi were one of Bollywood's most loved on-screen couples. Together they have given some of the hit films like 'Chandni', 'Nagina', 'Banjaran'.