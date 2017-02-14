Sagarika Ghatge talks about rumours of dating Zaheer Khan

Mumbai: India’s former bowling spearhead Zaheer Khan and ‘Chak De India!’ actress Sagarika Ghatge are rumoured to be a couple. The duo has been spotted on more occasions than one and had even attended Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech’s wedding ceremony together.

However, neither Zak nor Sagarika has admitted to being in a relationship. The dashing sportsman has a huge female fan following and news of his marriage might break a million hearts.

According to a report in MissMalini.com, originally attributed to Mid-Day, Sagarika while talking about her “relationship” with Zak said, “Let's just say I am in a very happy space right now.. I have never spoken about my personal relationships. In fact, I have never spoken about anything to the press. Personal space is not for discussion."

“I am not the kind who can put up a farce. I have no shame in admitting that I draw into my shell easily and come out only when I have to speak. I have big respect for Zaheer's game and before you ask, yes he will watch my film (Irada) when it releases,” Sagarika added.

Interestingly, this Khan from the world of cricket shared a link to the trailer of Sagarika’s film ‘Irada’ on Twitter a few days back.

He tweeted:

#Irada trailer is giving a glimpse of a gripping story.Looking forward to the movie https://t.co/I4u8HQWIwu @ArshadWarsi @sagarikavghatge — zaheer khan (@ImZaheer) 11 February 2017

Zak is probably the only cricketer from Sourav Ganguly’s captaincy era to remain single.

For the uninitiated, Zak was previously linked to actresses Gauahar Khan and Isha Sharvani.