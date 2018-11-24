हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sagarika Ghatge

Sagarika Ghatge's throwback picture with husband Zaheer Khan is all things love

The couple looks regal in the pic and it will take you down the memory lane when the wedding boom in Bollywood had just begun!

Sagarika Ghatge&#039;s throwback picture with husband Zaheer Khan is all things love
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Sagarika Ghatge, who got married last year in November to former cricketer Zaheer Khan shared a throwback picture with her husband on Instagram. The couple looks regal in the pic and it will take you down the memory lane when the wedding boom in Bollywood had just begun!

Check out the pic here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

So incredibly Thankful for you !!! Happy anniversary love. - cheers to forever

A post shared by Sagarika (@sagarikaghatge) on

Zaheer and Sagarika got married on November 23 last year and look super adorable together. They tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony and hosted a grand wedding reception in Mumbai.

The reception was one of the most glamorous events of the year. Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, Ajit Agarkar and Fatima Ghadially besides Ashish Nehra and Sumitra were among the guests to attend the wedding celebration bash.

In April 2017, the Indian skipper had popped the question and shared the post on Twitter where Sagarika was seen flaunting the big rock in the finger. The two made an appearance together at Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech's wedding in May the same year.

After Sagarika and Zaheer's wedding, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot in Tuscany, Italy. The wedding was attended by family and close friends of the couple and pictures looked straight out of a fairytale! After Sagarika- Zaheer and Anushka-Virat tied the knot, a wedding boom in Bollywood began. In May this year, Sonam Kapoor got hitched to Anand Ahuja, then was the hush-hush wedding of Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi. The latest ones to join the newly wedded clan are Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.

The year 2018 will end with yet another Bollywood wedding as Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are all set to take the big step! 

