Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan and daughter Sara Ali Khan shoot for Koffee With Karan season 6-Pic proof

New Delhi: Bollywood's famous father-daughter duo Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan have shot for an episode of Koffee with Karan. The host Karan Johar took to social media to share the picture.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote, "Today was day 1 for the shoot of #koffeewithkaran ! Shot with the extremely hilarious and supremely bright and sensitive father daughter duo! #saifalikhan and @saraalikhan95."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Sara too shared the same picture on Instagram and wrote, "Thank you for my first cup of koffeeee @karanjohar #fatherdaughter #koffeewithkaran #suchfun #seeyousoon."

You can also see a hamper kept in between Saif and Sara. This makes us wonder who must have won the hamper knowing the fact the Saif and Sara are extremely witty. We just cannot wait to see this father-daughter duo battle it out on Karan's couch.

Earlier, Karan had announced that Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt are going to be the first guests of the season six.

Last year, Karan's show gave birth to the never-ending nepotism debate. All hell broke loose when Kangana accused Karan of being the 'flagbearer of nepotism' on national television. There was a lot of mud-slinging post the episode was aired but soon Karan and Kangana were seen together at an event which suggests that they have now buried the hatchet.

Koffee with Karan starts from October 21. 

