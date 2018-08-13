Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan planning to get a bodyguard for baby Taimur?

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi

Mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan and daddy Saif Ali Khan are reportedly thinking of hiring a bodyguard for their child.

Pic courtesy: Yogen Shah

Mumbai: Ever since Taimur Ali Khan was born, he has made headlines for a variety of reasons. He has been a hot favourite of the paparazzi and photographers' delight. But the toddler seems to have had enough of all the attention. Recently, a fan reportedly tried to take a forced selfie with the baby.

Hence mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan and daddy Saif Ali Khan are reportedly thinking of hiring a bodyguard for their child.

According to a report in Bollywoodlife.com, the Khans may be thinking of getting a bodyguard for Junior Pataudi. 

When Bollywoodlife.com had asked Kareena a few days back about the attention that Taimur gets, she said, "I think it is a bit much, but there is nothing that I can do about it. But I would want him NOT to have so much attention. As parents, we do not say much, but we hope that he has as normal a childhood as I wanted him to have. Right now, he does not understand it (the media attention), but at some point, we will make him understand it. I think it is all because of the lights, he is trying to figure out what is this.”

Taimur was born on December 20, 2016. He is about one-year-and-eight-months old now. He is spotted by the paparazzi everytime he steps out of his home. The little one has got used to all the attention that he gets. He is often seen smiling and waving at the photographers.

The baby is spotted either with his nanny or parents. He is also seen playing badminton or his toys or evening enjoying a swing ride.

