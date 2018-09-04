हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Taimur Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan and Taimur's latest pic proves that Pataudi fam jam loves beachy holidays!

Just like cousin Taimur Ali Khan, Inaaya too has several fan clubs on her name.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The Pataudis are currently chilling at the gorgeous locales of Maldives. Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan with little Taimur along with Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and cutie pie Inaaya Naumi Kemmu are out on a family vacay.

The fam jam is having a blast and well, so are we! Thank god for social media as at least we get to check out the adorable and breathtaking pictures of our favourite stars. Soha and Kunal have been sharing some mind-blowing photos from Maldives and it's making us think about our own vacay plans.

Now, coming back to the Khans and Kemmus. Taimur and Saif's latest picture shared by Soha certainly proves that the family loves to explore more when out. Soha wrote: “Hand in hand - feet in sand #discover soneva @discoversoneva”

Hand in hand - feet in sand #discover soneva @discoversoneva

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on

Make a splash! @discoversoneva #discoversoneva #familygoals

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on

Colour me happy!! #playdate #DEN @discoversoneva #discoversoneva

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on

No caption no filter #discoversoneva

A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@khemster2) on

My sunshine checking out the sunshine and the sea #maldives #discoversoneva

A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@khemster2) on

Just like cousin Taimur Ali Khan, Inaaya too has several fan clubs on her name already on several social media platforms. The two star babies are enjoying their family time together and their cutesy photos are clearly melting several hearts back home.

 

The deep green eyes of Inaaya will instantly remind you of cousin Taimur's first photos and the kind of sensation it created on social media. In the picture, Inaaya is happily posing with her toys and that strawberry plaything in her hand is too cutesy. 

Taimur was born on December 20, 2016, while Soha and Kunal Kemmu were blessed with Inaaya on September 29, 2017. The baby girl was born on the auspicious 9th day of Navratri, the reason why her name is Inaaya Naumi Kemmu (Naumi comes from Navmi).

The couple got engaged in July 2014 in Paris and tied the knot in Mumbai on January 25, 2015, after dating for a while.

 

 

Taimur Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, Kunal Kemmu, Maldives, Soha Ali Khan

