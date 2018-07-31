हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan denies feud with Baazaar director Nikkhil Advani

'Bazaar' starring Saif Ali Khan has faced delays and hence, the actor is reportedly upset with it. 

Saif Ali Khan denies feud with Baazaar director Nikkhil Advani

Mumbai: Saif Ali Khan has dismissed reports that he and 'Baazaar' director Nikkhil Advani had an argument over the release of the film.

The film has faced delays and there were reports that the actor, who was recently seen in Netflix show "Sacred Games", was upset with that.

But in a statement, Saif's spokesperson denied that he and Advani had any fallout. "The rumours floating are ridiculous. Everyone is excited about the film (Baazaar) and the way it's shaped up. There was no argument whatsoever as Nikkhil Advani and Saif Ali Khan are friends and share a great equation over the years," the spokesperson said in a statement.

Set against the backdrop of the share market, the film features Saif in the role of a businessman. The film also stars Radhika Apte, Chitrangda Singh and debutant Rohan Mehra. 

