Saif Ali Khan gets another tattoo—Is this one too about Kareena?

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, June 17, 2017 - 10:23
New Delhi: Everyone knows how Saif Ali Khan flaunted his love for Kareena Kapoor Khan while getting her name inked on his left arm in Devnagri script. Remember the first time people saw the tattoo, it became a rage.

Now, it has been learnt that chhote nawab has got another one on his right arm. But is this one too related to his ladylove? Well, this time it's not. According to Pinkvilla.com, Saif has got a tattoo done only for his next film 'Bazaar' in which he will be playing a stock marketer.

The report attributes the news to a leading daily where Saif has been quoted as saying, “When Nikhil (Advani, producer) told me I have to get my character’s name tattooed, I asked him the reason. He told me in small towns, parents get their children’s name inked on their wrists because if they get lost in a mela or elsewhere, people can trace them with the help of the tattoo.”

'Bazaar' first look was released a few days back and is helmed by Gauravv K Chawla. It is produced by Nikkhil Advani. The film is releasing in December 2017.

