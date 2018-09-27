हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Taimur Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan heads out for a stroll outside his residence with son Taimur — Pics inside

The lilttle Chhote Nawab was spotted holding his father Saif Ali Khan’s hand as they took a walk outside their residence at Bandra.

Saif Ali Khan heads out for a stroll outside his residence with son Taimur — Pics inside
Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's little bundle of joy Taimur Ali Khan is internet's favourite star kid. Taimur is already high on the popularity charts. He is one such star kid who enjoys a fan base equal to his parents. The internet loves him and his pictures easily go viral leaving the fans weak at the knees. 

The little munchkin often gets clicked at Bandra along with his daddy Saif Ali Khan. And this Thursday was no different as shutterbugs followed the cutie pie who was taking a stroll along with his doting dad Taimur holding his hand. 

Take a look at his photos here:

Taimur Ali Khan

Taimur Ali Khan

Taimur Ali Khan

Taimur Ali Khan

Taimur Ali Khan

(Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah)

The father-son duo made a stylish appearance together. While Saif was dressed in his fav faded purple tee and green shorts, Taimur stepped out in blue shorts and grey tee with colour block sleeves. 

On the work front, Saif is awaiting the release of his next release 'Baazaar'. The film is based on the stock trading in India, and we will also see Radhika Apte and Chitrangda Singh along with him. 

Apart from the crime drama, Saif will also be seen in 'Hunter'  in which he will be essaying in the role of a Naga Sadhu. The actor was last seen in a black-comedy 'Kaalakaandi'. 

Tags:
Taimur Ali KhanSaif Ali KhanSaif TaimurTaimur bandra photosKareena Kapoor KhanBaazaar

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close