Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan joins Instagram, son Ibrahim announces his social media debut

New Delhi: Bollywood's royal Khan, Saif Ali Khan has finally joined the photo-sharing app Instagram on Saturday. Saif's elder son Ibrahim Ali Khan Pataudi took to his Instagram handle to announce the same, writing, "Finally! @Saifpataudi"

Saif's account is currently private and a document attached to the profile states that the actor won't handle his account, it would be managed by his Public Relations Team. The report also revealed that the Cocktail actor will have a live session with his fans once every month. 

Both Saif and his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan are not on any social media platforms. With the nawab joining the platform we can hope for his begum Kareena to join social media soon.

On the professional front, Saif's first Netflix outing 'Sacred Games' has proved to be a newsmaker and earned with rave reviews. Next, he will be seen in a project where he will play a Naga Sadhu and has to sport dreadlocks. He will be seen playing a baba who is a bounty hunter too.

The film by Navdeep Singh has been titled 'Hunter' and will be set at the backdrop of Rajasthan.

Saif Ali Khan

