Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor in perfect touristy mood while Taimur dozes off-See pic

New Delhi: Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are often busy with their work commitments and hence get too little time to spend with each other. However, the Nawabi couple makes sure to take some time off from work go for vacations to spend some quality time with their superstar son Taimur Ali Khan. Just yesterday, the couple were spotted leaving for the Maldives along with their son, who was too sleepy to smile.

Saif and Kareena were accompanied by his sister Soha Ali Khan, baby Inaya and her husband Kunal Khemu. Soha shared some pictures from their dreamy vacay.

A fan club also took to Instagram to post some pictures of the star couple. While Kareena looks her best in white, Saif is in a perfect touristy mood. But the one catches our attention is Baby Tim, who has apparently dozed off after travelling.

On the work front, Saif will be seen as a Naga Sadhu in his next while Kareena has been in the news of late because of her upcoming films. Recently, Karan Johar announced his magnum opus featuring the lady, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. The film would be titled 'Takht'.

If reports are anything to go by, the ravishing queen would also be seen opposite Arjun Kapoor in the sequel to Life in A Metro.

A source told DNA, “Kareena Kapoor Khan will reportedly feature in one of the stories and Arjun Kapoor will also be a part of one of the other plots. Their tracks are not connected is what we hear.”

The film will most likely be produced under Anurag Basu's banner. The report also says that music director Pritam might be on board for the sequel as well.

'Life in a Metro' released in the year 2007 and won critical acclaim. The film starred Dharmendra, Kay Kay Menon, Irrfan Khan, Sharman Joshi, Shilpa Shetty, Konkona Sen Sharma and Kangana Ranaut to name a few.