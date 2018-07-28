Saif Ali Khan on Instagram? Find out the truth here

New Delhi: The news of Saif Ali Khan joining the photo-sharing app Instagram got all his fans excited but now we hear that there was no amount of truth to the report. The announcement was made from Ibrahim Ali Khan's Instagram handle which was apparently hacked prior to the post and will resume shortly once retrieved, officials confirmed.

Putting all the rumours to rest, Saif Ali Khan's spokesperson said, "The reports floating around are completely untrue. Saif Ali Khan is not on Instagram or on any other social media platform for that matter. We are in the process of investigating the matter."

Earlier in the day, Saif was rumoured to have joined the photo-sharing after an announcement was made from his son's account stating the same. There was also a report attached to the profile that claimed that Saif will interact with his fans once in a month.

However, the latest developments suggest that Saif is not planning to join social media anytime soon.

On the professional front, Saif's first Netflix outing 'Sacred Games' has proved to be a newsmaker and earned with rave reviews. Next, he will be seen in a project where he will play a Naga Sadhu and has to sport dreadlocks. He will be seen playing a baba who is a bounty hunter too.

The film by Navdeep Singh has been titled 'Hunter' and will be set at the backdrop of Rajasthan.