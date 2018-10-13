Saif Ali Khan on MeToo: I have never liked any kind of bullying

New Delhi: Bollywood's Nawab Saif Ali Khan has reacted to the ongoing MeToo movement and said that he has never liked any kind of bullying. The MeToo movement has engulfed Bollywood and various names such as Alok Nath, Sajid Khan, Vikas Bahl have come forward. It all started with Tanushree Dutta alleging that actor Nana Patekar had sexually harassed her on sets of 'Horn Ok Please' back in the year 2008. After Tanushree, various women came forward to share their ordeal and unmasked the predators of the industry.

In an interview with Indian Express, Saif reacted to the on-going movement. He said, “I don’t even want to call them my colleagues. I don’t think of these guys as my colleagues, I would be very shocked and surprised if a friend of mine was named in this. I think it is disgusting, and I have never liked any kind of bullying, and I know this is something that people do. And they can’t do it.”

When Indian Express asked Saif how could Bollywood be a safer place for women, the Nawab said, “By this (the #MeToo movement), and changing your mindset, and your attitude I suppose. Fortunately and unfortunately the media, and this is one of the good things about social media, that you shame people into behaving. Now they’ll think ten times before disrespecting somebody.”

The actor also said, “It is a great thing, social media is not just about posting a picture of your cat, it is for important things also.”