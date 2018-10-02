हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan opens up on raising son Taimur Ali Khan

On the professional front, Saif will next be seen in 'Baazaar', a film by Gauravv K Chawla and Navdeep Singh's 'Hunter'.

New Delhi: The B-Town Nawab, Saif Ali Khan and Begum Kareena Kapoor Khan's adorable munchkin Taimur Ali Khan is the nation's heartthrob. He is the most loved star kid on social media and his cutesy pictures go viral in no time.

IANS quoted the actor as saying during an interview with CNN about how he and Bebo plan to raise Taimur, who is under the constant media glare. He said that it's their job as parents to keep the child balanced. "Our job is to keep him balanced. I think Indian parents like us, like my parents, have a slightly tough time trying to put good moral values and basic family values into kids who grow up with too much attention. And it is possible. So, we hope that he is going to grow up fine and we're very conscious of it.”

Saif even spoke about his relationship with his late father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, and his thoughts on inter-faith marriage in today's day and age. He said, “I imagine very often you'll find famous superstars who mean a lot of things to other people, sometimes mean less to their own children because it's hard to balance. But he was everything to us and he's really one of the most ultimate people I have met.”

The 'Sacred Games' actor even revealed how as a child he was rebellious. "There was a time as a kid, I was a bit rebellious and unpredictable. But now, everything has settled down so well and I feel wiser and a little enlightened. I think maybe it comes from the reading or thinking, or endless hours sitting around waiting for a shot and contemplating stuff. It has led to a certain amount of comfort and understanding and peace," Saif said.

On the professional front, Saif will next be seen in 'Baazaar', a film by Gauravv K. Chawla and Navdeep Singh's 'Hunter' in which he will be seen playing a Naga Sadhu. 

(With IANS inputs)

 

 

