Saif Ali Khan reveals Taimur Ali Khan's birthday plans—Details inside

New Delhi: Bollywood's 'Nawab' Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's adorable little munchkin, Taimur Ali Khan will be turning two on December 20. The star kid is an internet sensation, right from the moment his first pics went viral. Taimur is undoubtedly one of the cutest star kids around and is the paparazzi's favourite. Not long ago, a video of him went viral in which he ran towards the paps to greet them while his mommy Kareena had to chase him!

As the cute little munchkin will soon celebrate his birthday, people are curious to know what the family plans to do on the special ocassion.

Revealing Baby Tim's birthday plans, daddy Saif told Mumbai Mirror, “Kareena and I will be shooting an ad in Cape Town for a luggage brand. After that we are going to ride horses and see some big cats for Tim’s birthday.”

Earlier this month, the Pataudi family hosted a special bash for the little munchkin in Bandra which was attended by Amrita Arora Ladakh, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Babita Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Ranvijaya Singh, Tusshar Kapoor among others.

Among the little ones, Soha's daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmi, Karisma's kids - Samaira and Kiaan, Tushar's son Laksshya Kapoor, Ranvijaya's daughter Kainaat Singha and Amrita's kids Rayaan and Azaan attended the bash.

Taimur looked adorable as always in a blue tee as he entered the venue with his nanny while his mom was dressed in a casual white tee with flared pants.