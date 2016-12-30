Saif Ali Khan’s kids Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan strike a candid pose- See PIC
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, December 30, 2016 - 08:29
Mumbai: Saif Ali Khan’s elder son – Ibrahim Ali Khan – took to Instagram to share a photograph which shows him striking a pose with his sister Sara Ali Khan.
The royal kids are yet to set foot in the world of cinema but are already a huge hit on social media.
Going by the caption of the photograph embedded below, it is apparent that the dashing boy has grown 6 feet and one inch tall!
Check out the photo below:
Ibrahim has grown up to be a handsome young man. He is a spitting image of his father and has inherited royal charisma and charm.
Both Sara and Ibrahim, now have an infant brother – Taimur – to play with. And this New Year is more special to the Pataudis because they will have their youngest member joining in the celebrations.
First Published: Friday, December 30, 2016 - 08:29
