Saif Ali Khan’s kids Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan strike a candid pose- See PIC

Mumbai: Saif Ali Khan’s elder son – Ibrahim Ali Khan – took to Instagram to share a photograph which shows him striking a pose with his sister Sara Ali Khan.

The royal kids are yet to set foot in the world of cinema but are already a huge hit on social media.

Going by the caption of the photograph embedded below, it is apparent that the dashing boy has grown 6 feet and one inch tall!

Check out the photo below:

6'1 alert A photo posted by Ibrahim Ali Khan (@iakpataudi) on Dec 28, 2016 at 6:12pm PST

Ibrahim has grown up to be a handsome young man. He is a spitting image of his father and has inherited royal charisma and charm.

Both Sara and Ibrahim, now have an infant brother – Taimur – to play with. And this New Year is more special to the Pataudis because they will have their youngest member joining in the celebrations.