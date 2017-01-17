Saif Ali Khan speaks about son Taimur Ali Khan’s name
Mumbai: Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan were criticised on social media for naming their newborn Taimur Ali Khan, a name that sounds like the ‘infamous’ Turkish ruler Timur.
Saif and Kareena have seldom given clarifications about any of their personal endeavours but probably Papa Khan thought it was important to express his take on the trolling that happened soon after the baby’s name was announced.
According to a report in MissMalini.com, Saif, during an interview with the TOI, reportedly said, “My wife and I love the sound of it and we love its meaning. I am aware of the heritage of the Turkish ruler – he was Timur, my son is Taimur, an ancient Persian name that means iron.”
Saif apparently did not stop there. He also displayed humour by saying, “Perhaps I should have added a disclaimer, as they do in the movies, that any resemblance to any person living or dead, is purely coincidental.”
Taimur was born to Kareena on December 20 at the city’s Breach Candy hospital. Soon after the baby’s birth, Saif issued a statement to announce the arrival of the youngest member of his family.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Vivek Oberoi returns from Sabarimala, becomes Guruswami
- Anil Kapoor reacts to daughter Sonam Kapoor's Filmfare award win for 'Neerja'
- Raj Kapoor loved his cinema, booze, leading ladies: Rishi Kapoor
- Karan Johar wishes to embrace parenthood, says he has nurturing quality!
- OK Jaanu collections: Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur starrer mints Rs 15 cr!
- Anil Kapoor reacts to daughter Sonam Kapoor's Filmfare award win for 'Neerja'
- Aamir Khan supports 'Dangal' actress Zaira Wasim; says 'you are a role model for me'!
- I have over-sensitivity issues, besides family only Karan Johar can understand me: Shah Rukh Khan
- Shahid Kapoor's LATEST PIC will surely leave you gasping for air!
- Sushant Singh Rajput – Jacqueline Fernandez’s ‘Humma Humma’ version will inspire you to hit the dance floor