Saif Ali Khan speaks about son Taimur Ali Khan’s name

Mumbai: Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan were criticised on social media for naming their newborn Taimur Ali Khan, a name that sounds like the ‘infamous’ Turkish ruler Timur.

Saif and Kareena have seldom given clarifications about any of their personal endeavours but probably Papa Khan thought it was important to express his take on the trolling that happened soon after the baby’s name was announced.

According to a report in MissMalini.com, Saif, during an interview with the TOI, reportedly said, “My wife and I love the sound of it and we love its meaning. I am aware of the heritage of the Turkish ruler – he was Timur, my son is Taimur, an ancient Persian name that means iron.”

Saif apparently did not stop there. He also displayed humour by saying, “Perhaps I should have added a disclaimer, as they do in the movies, that any resemblance to any person living or dead, is purely coincidental.”

Taimur was born to Kareena on December 20 at the city’s Breach Candy hospital. Soon after the baby’s birth, Saif issued a statement to announce the arrival of the youngest member of his family.