Saif Ali Khan was NOT expecting daughter Sara Ali Khan to enter Bollywood!

New Delhi: The chhote nawab of B-Town Saif Ali Khan is all things classy and how! The gorgeous looking Saifu will soon be seen in a film titled 'Chef' directed by Raja Krishna Menon and stars Padmapriya in the lead role opposite him.

These days the buzz is also strong about Saif's daughter Sara Ali Khan making her big screen debut in Abhishek Kapoor's 'Kedarnath' starring Sushant Singh Rajput opposite her in the lead.

In an interview with dnaindia.com, Saif revealed how he feels about Sara's decision to enter Bollywood, a concerned father was quoted as saying, “A little nervous. Fear is the most driving factor in the industry. Why would she want that for herself? Look at where she studied. After having done that, why wouldn’t she want to live and work in New York, rather than do this? I am not looking down on acting, it’s just it is not the most stable profession. And everyone lives in constant fear. And there is no guarantee that despite doing your best, you will succeed. This is not the life, any parent would want for their children.”

Before starting off the cinematic journey, recently, Abhishek Kapoor and Sara took the divine blessings of the Lord at Kedarnath and the filmmaker even shared a selfie on his social media handle.