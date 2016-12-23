Saif Ali Khan will give soon-to-be-daddy’s parenting goals – Here’s how

Mumbai: Saif Ali Khan is a doting daddy for sure. After fathering son Ibrahim Ali Khan and daughter Sara Ali Khan (from his previous marriage to Amrita Singh), the Pataudi scion is gearing up to achieve some parenting goals by setting aside ample time from his busy schedule for his newborn – Taimur Ali Khan – from wife Kareena Kapoor.

And soon-to-be-daddies can take a leaf out of Saif’s book to ensure they spend substantial time with their newborn and the new mothers.

Saif has planned to take paternity leave to be by the side of his ladylove and baby Taimur.

He will resume shooting for his next (tentatively titled ‘Chef’) in mid-January.

"Saif last shot for the film (remake of Hollywood movie 'Chef') on December 12. He will resume the shoot by mid January," Director Raja Krishna Menon said.

Baby Taimur was born on December 20 at Breach Candy hospital here at 7.30 AM. The Pataudi’s posed for the shutterbugs with the newborn outside their Bandra residence on Thursday.

Here’s wishing happy nappy-changing-time to pretty mom Kareena and handsome Paa Saif.

(With PTI inputs)