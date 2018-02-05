Saif wants Taimur to stay away from limelight, says 'mommy' Kareena Kapoor Khan

New Delhi: Kareena Kapoor brought a fabulous close to the finale of Lakme Fashion Week 2018 as she walked the runway for designer Anamika Khanna in a black floor-length outfit.

'Showstopper' Kareena, who recently shed all those extra kilos, looked sensuous in the outfit that fitted her toned body to perfection.

Before she took to the ramp, the diva held a candid conversation with Bollywoodlife.com where she discussed the Lakme Fashion Week, work and her family. Kareena, who is considered to be a trendsetter, and makes style statement both on and off screen, said she loves to be in her tees and jeans all the time.

Talking about her husband Saif Ali Khan, who walked for Shantanu and Nikhil at the Lakme Fashion Week 2018, Kareena said she was completely clueless and yet amazed to see her husband's on the ramp.

According to her, Saif looked regal and royal as he walked the ramp. The actress also talked about his son Taimur who is social media's favourite star kid. “I don’t think that will be possible for a while at least. His father (Saif) wants him to be as much away from the limelight as possible," she said.

On the work front, Kareena will be seen in Shashanka Ghosh's rom-com 'Veere Di Wedding', co-starring Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania.

Take a look at some of the photos of Kareena from the event as she appeared hot as hell in that edgy gown: