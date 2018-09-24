हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Saina Nehwal

Saina Nehwal's biopic starring Shraddha Kapoor goes on floor

New Delhi: Saina Nehwal's Biopic starring Shraddha Kapoor went on floors in Mumbai. The film will be produced by Bhushan Kumar and directed by Amol Gupte

Shraddha Kapoor had started shooting for the film on September 22 in Mumbai.

The actor posed for a picture with producer Bhushan Kumar and director Amole Gupte with the Mahurat clap of their first schedule.

T-Series took to Twitter to announce the  news, " Bhushan Kumar's T-Series-produced #SainaNehwalBiopic went on floors on 22nd Sept. Starring Shraddha Kapoor as Saina Nehwal. Helmed by Amole Gupte. #Saina @itsBhushanKumar @ShraddhaKapoor #AmoleGupte @deepabhatia11 @NSaina" along with the Muhurat Clap pictures from the location. 

Another sports biopic to join the league, Saina Nehwal Biopic has been making immense buzz ever since it's announcement. Shraddha  has been prepping hard to slip into her shoes for a long time now and has left no stone unturned to ace her act. 

The actress frequently met Saina Nehwal to acquire the mannerisms of the Badminton player to essay to do complete justic to her character.

Starring Shraddha Kapoor as Saina Nehwal, the film is directed by Amole Gupte. The rest of the cast is yet to be unveiled.

