Dilip Kumar

Saira Banu's message for her 'Kohinoor' Dilip Kumar will melt your heart-See inside

Veteran actress Saira Banu on Thursday, took to Twitter to post the sweetest wish for her husband Dilip Kumar, who was discharged today.

Saira Banu&#039;s message for her &#039;Kohinoor&#039; Dilip Kumar will melt your heart-See inside

New Delhi: Veteran actress Saira Banu on Thursday, took to Twitter to post the sweetest wish for her husband Dilip Kumar, who was discharged today.

Sharing a picture on Twitter, "Message from Saira Banu: My Kohinoor, my sahab, the man of my dreams, my Yusuf jaan and I can't thank enough- the millions of well-wishers, friends and family for your beautiful messages, calls and greetings on our 52 years of marriage today, Attaching a personal fav. photo -SBK"

Earlier in the day,Faisal Farooqui, who tweets on behalf of the thespian, informed his fans via social media that Dilip Kumar has been discharged from the hospital and is now resting at home.

"Doctors have advised complete rest, isolation for few days to prevent infection. Thank you all for your prayers," Farooqui wrote.

Dilip Kumar was admitted to the Lilavati Hospital here on October 7 due to severe chest congestion.

The nonagenarian, known for films like "Kohinoor", "Mughal-e-Azam", "Shakti", "Naya Daur" and "Ram Aur Shyam", was admitted to the hospital here last month too due to pneumonia.

(With inputs from IANS)

