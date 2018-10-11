हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sajid Khan

After Subhash Ghai, Alok Nath, now popular filmmaker Sajid Khan has been accused of sexual harassment by a journalist, who also assisted him later in one of his films. She has narrated the horrifying details of the alleged incident on Twitter.  

Sajid Khan accused of sexual harassment by a journalist

New Delhi: After Subhash Ghai, Alok Nath, now popular filmmaker Sajid Khan has been accused of sexual harassment by a journalist, who also assisted him later in one of his films. She has narrated the horrifying details of the alleged incident on Twitter.  

Check out her post:

"The first time I interviewed Sajid Khan in the early 2000s, he called me to his house he shared w/his sister. Thru the interview he talked about how large his p**** is & how he knew how to satisfy a woman. I ignored his trash talk & got back on track w/ my interview. He walked out of the room to show me some DVD from his collection. When he returned, his p**** was out. I got up to leave immediately only to find him blocking the way out. And, he forced his tongue down my throat. I pushed him away and ran out. I cried all the way in the train from Vile Parle to VT. I got back to my office and wrote his interview because that was my job. 

A few years later, I had to work with Sajid when I was at MTV. Initially, I wanted to find a way to not work on that show. Then I realised, why should I let go of an opportunity because a man can't keep his d*** in his pants. At the end of the first meeting, I forewarned him about behaving himself. I'll never forget what he said to me "You are fatter than you used to be. I won't touch you with a barge pole." And then he laughed, " her post read.

Earlier, director Subhash Ghai too was accused of raping a woman. However, the director outrightly denied the allegations and said he will take legal action against the accuser.

