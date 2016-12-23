close
By Gayatri Sankar | Last Updated: Friday, December 23, 2016 - 08:32
Salman Khan – Aamir Khan’s Twitter bromance is the cutest thing you will see today!

Mumbai: Salman Khan turned green with envy after his family felt that Aamir Khan starrer ‘Dangal’ was much better than ‘Sultan’. And to vent his mock anger, Sallu Bhai took to Twitter Thursday late night.

Check out what he wrote:

“My Family saw #Dangal today evening and thought it was a much better film than #Sultan. Love u personally Aamir but hate u professionally ! (sic).

The ‘Andaz Apna Apna’ duo wows audiences every time it displays brotherhood and camaraderie on social media. And this time wasn’t any different.

Aamir’s response is equally cute and childlike.

Here’s how the Mr. Perfectionist of Bollywood responded to his BFF’s tweet:

"@BeingSalmanKhan Sallu, in your "hate" I feel only love. "I love you like I hate you" (sic)"

Aamir’s ‘Dangal’ which is based on real-life wrestler Mahaveer Singh Phogat’s success story has released today.

