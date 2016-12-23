Salman Khan – Aamir Khan’s Twitter bromance is the cutest thing you will see today!
Mumbai: Salman Khan turned green with envy after his family felt that Aamir Khan starrer ‘Dangal’ was much better than ‘Sultan’. And to vent his mock anger, Sallu Bhai took to Twitter Thursday late night.
“My Family saw #Dangal today evening and thought it was a much better film than #Sultan. Love u personally Aamir but hate u professionally ! (sic).
The ‘Andaz Apna Apna’ duo wows audiences every time it displays brotherhood and camaraderie on social media. And this time wasn’t any different.
Aamir’s response is equally cute and childlike.
Here’s how the Mr. Perfectionist of Bollywood responded to his BFF’s tweet:
"@BeingSalmanKhan Sallu, in your "hate" I feel only love. "I love you like I hate you" (sic)"
@BeingSalmanKhan Sallu, in your "hate" I feel only love. "I love you like I hate you"
— Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) 22 December 2016
Aamir’s ‘Dangal’ which is based on real-life wrestler Mahaveer Singh Phogat’s success story has released today.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Ajith heads to THIS country with family for Christmas
- Delhi emerges as most well-read city for fourth consecutive year
- Shankar Mahadevan has something in store for folk music lovers
- Saif Ali Khan will give soon-to-be-daddy’s parenting goals – Here’s how
- What do Indians associate marriage with? A survey has the answer
- Saif Ali Khan will give soon-to-be-daddy’s parenting goals – Here’s how
- Sonakshi Sinha strikes a pose real Phogat sisters – See Pic
- Ranveer Singh – Deepika Padukone have headed to THIS place to ring in New Year?
- Sushmita Sen’s latest reunion pic will give you serious family goals
- Sunil Grover writes a letter to Narendra Modi to get Dawood Ibrahim nabbed