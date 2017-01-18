Salman Khan acquitted of all charges in Arms Act case: Check out actor’s first tweet post verdict

Mumbai: Salman Khan has been acquitted of all charges in the 1998 Arms Act case in relation to the twin blackbuck poaching cases, by a Jodhpur court on Wednesday. The film industry heavyweight, took to Twitter soon after, to thanks fans for support and good wishes.

The Bollywood superstar, who is one of the most bankable actors in the Tinsel Town, tweeted: “Thank you for all the support and good wishes (sic).”

Thank you for all the support and good wishes — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) 18 January 2017

A number of fans had gathered outside Salman’s residence in Bandra here to pray for his acquittal.

Last year, the actor was acquitted by the Rajasthan High Court of all charges in the twin eighteen-year-old blackbuck poaching cases. The Rajasthan government had moved Supreme Court to challenge the High Court’s verdict.