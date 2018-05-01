Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez go twinning in black at the airport—Pics

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan is currently busy working on 'Race 3'. The team had been shooting in Jammu and Kashmir, Leh, Ladakh for some days now and their pictures on social media created much flutter. Looks like, Sallu Bhai and Jacqueline Fernandez are back in the city.

The duo was spotted at the airport and looked stunning. Salman and Jacky went twinning in black, keeping their style minimalistic. They chose to wear black shades while Jacqueline even wrapped a sleek grey shawl around her neck.

Check out pictures:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

'Race 3' is directed by ace choreographer turned filmmaker Remo D'Souza. It happens to be the third instalment of the blockbuster 'Race' series. The film has been produced by Tips Films and has an ensemble star cast. Besides Salman anchoring the ship, the film also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem.

The film will hit the screens on Eid this June.

Saif Ali Khan had played the lead role in previous 'Race' films but this time Salman has stepped into his shoes and it will be interesting to see how different his character portrayal will be. Salman and Jacky have done 'Kick' together and 'Race 3' will be their second outing.