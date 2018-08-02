Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif turn stunning showstoppers for Manish Malhotra—Watch

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's on-screen and off-screen chemistry is adored by the fans. Every time they come together for a project or make an appearance on stage, it calls for attention. Likewise, the two walked the ramp for ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra and they nailed it!

The duo dazzled on the ramp and looked gorgeous in Manish Malhotra number. Salman wore a black bandhgala sherwani with intricate work on it while Kat looked stunning in a gold lehenga with a cape. The superstars of Bollywood make for a beautiful couple on the ramp and presented the Zween Couture Collection 2018/19.

Watch some video shared by fans on social media.

You will be smitten by the sheer chemistry they exude on stage.

The duo will be seen together in Ali Abbas Zafar's ambitious project 'Bharat'. Earlier, Priyanka Chopra was playing the lead opposite Salman in the film but now Katrina has come on board making it an even bigger venture. The Sal-Kat fans can't be happier as their last outing together 'Tiger Zinda Hai' was a blockbuster.

'Bharat' also stars Disha Patani, Tabu, Sunil Grover, Nora Fatehi and Aasif Sheikh in pivotal parts. The film will hit the screens on Eid next year.