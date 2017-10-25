Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's dramatic selfie will make you restless!

New Delhi: Bollywood's one of the much-awaited films this year Tiger Zinda Hai starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will hit the screens on December 22, 2017, but the fans can't keep calm over latest selfies and videos from the film sets.

Katrina recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a selfie with Salman. The picture is speaking a thousand words and we seriously can't help but feel jittery over it.

#Drama .......the calm before the storm A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Oct 24, 2017 at 9:19am PDT

The film has Sallu Bhai in the backdrop with Kat's gorgeous mane doing the talking. Tiger Zinda Hai is helmed by Sultan director Ali Abbas Zafar and is a sequel to 2012 blockbuster Ek Tha Tiger.

The original was helmed by Kabir Khan and produced by YRF.