Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan singing together will give you Friday night feels—Watch

New Delhi: Two of the biggest Khans of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan bring the house down whenever they are together! The two actors' camaraderie in Aanand L Rai's 'Zero' won a lot of hearts and was an absolute delight to witness!

In a video doing rounds on the internet, SRK and Bhai can be seen having a jamming session and it will give you Friday night feels!

Check out the video here, as shared by a fan club on Instagram:

King Khan's latest outing 'Zero' received mixed reviews from audience and critics. The film was heavily criticised due to its script and direction. However, what stood out was performances by all the actors in the film. SRK aced his role as Bauua Singh while Katrina and Anushka slayed as Babita Kumari and Aafia respectively.

The film is yet to enter the Rs 100 crores club and will be remembered for its noteworthy performances.

Talking about Salman, the actor will be seen in 'Bharat' which is slated for an Eid 2019 release. The film has an ensemble star cast with Katrina Kaif and Disha Patani as female leads. Popular television actor Aasif Sheikh , comedian-turned-actor Sunil Grover and popular film actress Tabu, to name a few, will be playing pivotal roles.

Details about the film are being kept under the wraps and 'Bharat' is one of the most-anticipated releases of next year.