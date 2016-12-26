Salman Khan App: Know more about it from the man himself – Watch video
By Gayatri Sankar | Last Updated: Monday, December 26, 2016 - 16:15
Mumbai: Salman Khan is all set to launch an App as he turns 51 on December 27. The hunk of a superstar shared a brand new video on Twitter Monday afternoon and divulged more information about the App that will have discounts and offers in store for Being Human product consumers.
Check out Salman’s latest video on the App here:
— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) 26 December 2016
Salman promises to ‘being in touch’ with his fans through the App.
Fans of the Bollywood titan are eager to know more about the same are waiting for the launch of the App.
And if you are a Being Human brand customer, then you have more reasons to be happy as the App promises ample discounts!
First Published: Monday, December 26, 2016 - 16:15
