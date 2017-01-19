Salman Khan Arms Act case acquittal: Shah Rukh Khan to meet close friend?

New Delhi: A day after superstar Salman Khan was acquitted in the Arms Act case related to the blackbuck poaching case by the Jodhpur court, his fans can't stop tweeting about it. The industry peeps also openly hailed the decision and congratulated the actor.

Now, the strong buzz right now is that superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is also Salman's close buddy might meet him post his acquittal news. According to BollywoodLife.com, in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, SRK talked about his equation with 'Sultan' Salman saying, “People react to symbolism but life is deeper than memes and tweets. Since both of us are night birds, we get more chances to meet. We are happy when we meet each other. We are happy when we don’t meet also. I wish him health and happiness.”

The report states that SRK was asked if he is going to meet Salman after the court granted him a huge relief in the 18-year-old case. BollywoodLife quoted Mumbai Mirror, where Shah Rukh gave a reply saying, “I’m going to the Bigg Boss house on the 20th.”

Looks like the two friends are going to have a gala time while shooting for the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode for 'Bigg Boss 10'. SRK will be seen promoting his upcoming film 'Raees' on the show.