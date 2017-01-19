Salman Khan Arms Act case acquittal: Shah Rukh Khan to meet close friend?
New Delhi: A day after superstar Salman Khan was acquitted in the Arms Act case related to the blackbuck poaching case by the Jodhpur court, his fans can't stop tweeting about it. The industry peeps also openly hailed the decision and congratulated the actor.
Now, the strong buzz right now is that superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is also Salman's close buddy might meet him post his acquittal news. According to BollywoodLife.com, in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, SRK talked about his equation with 'Sultan' Salman saying, “People react to symbolism but life is deeper than memes and tweets. Since both of us are night birds, we get more chances to meet. We are happy when we meet each other. We are happy when we don’t meet also. I wish him health and happiness.”
The report states that SRK was asked if he is going to meet Salman after the court granted him a huge relief in the 18-year-old case. BollywoodLife quoted Mumbai Mirror, where Shah Rukh gave a reply saying, “I’m going to the Bigg Boss house on the 20th.”
Looks like the two friends are going to have a gala time while shooting for the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode for 'Bigg Boss 10'. SRK will be seen promoting his upcoming film 'Raees' on the show.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Comedian Bharti Singh secretly engaged? Here's the truth
- 'Beauty And The Beast' teaser poster OUT! Get ready for a magical ride
- Deepika Padukone makes black look the best colour as she steps out for 'The Late Late Show' by James Corden!
- Ellen Degeneres makes history at People's Choice Awards 2017! Check out the winners list
- Shah Rukh Khan in Sahir Ludhianvi biopic by Sanjay Leela Bhansali? Here's what you should know
- Ellen Degeneres makes history at People's Choice Awards 2017! Check out the winners list
- Amal Clooney's baggy floral smock sparks pregnancy rumours!
- Priyanka Chopra wins big at People's Choice Awards one more time! Watch
- Tracing Salman Khan's Arms Act case: Timeline
- Status of poaching cases against Salman Khan