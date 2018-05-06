Salman Khan arrives in Jodhpur for blackbuck poaching case hearing

Actor Salman Khan, who had been of late, completing the last schedule of his upcoming action-thriller 'Race 3' was on Sunday spotted by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport. According to a Times of India report, Salman was heading to Jodhpur in order to be present at the court in connection with the Blackbuck poaching case.

Meanwhile, Salman looked uber cool in a grey-blue tee and jeans and completed his look with black shades. As expected, he flaunted his favourite turquoise stone bracelet which he makes sure to carry with himself, always.

Check out his photos here:

Only last month, Salman was convicted by the Jodhpur central jail for allegedly shooting and killing blackbucks in Kankani village near Jodhpur on the night of October 1, 1998, during the shooting of the film 'Hum Saath Saath Hain'.

The actor was sentenced to five years of imprisonment. However, the court acquitted other actors and Salman's 'Hum Sath Sath Hai' colleagues Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam and Sonali Bendre in the case. A fifth person, Dushyant Singh, a local from the area, was also been acquitted.

After spending two nights in jail, the 53-year-old actor was granted a bail by the court. The court, however, had said that the actor would need its permission if he wants to travel abroad while out on bail.