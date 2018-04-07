Salman Khan arrives in Mumbai, receives grand welcome by fans — See photos

In a big respite for actor Salman Khan, who was convicted and sentenced to a five-year imprisonment in the 1998 blackbuck case, was on Saturday released from the Jodhpur jail on a bail.

Following the completion of all the legal formalities and paperwork, Salman left for the Kalani airport with his sisters Alvira Agnihotri, Arpita Khan Sharma and nephew Ahil. His bodyguard Shera was also spotted accompanying the actor in his car as they headed to the airport.

The actor was driven by the police escort to the Jodhpur airport from where he flew to Mumbai.

We bring to you some of the latest visuals of the 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'. Take a look.

Upon arriving in Mumbai in a chartered plane, Salman was seen holding his baby nephew Ahil in his arms as he came out of the airport and headed to his car.

On the other hand in Mumbai, several thousand, ranging from toddlers in arms to youth, elderly men and women, many carrying placards and banners with Salman's pictures were seen waiting eagerly at both the Mumbai airport and outside his Galaxy Apartments after he was granted bail by the Jodhpur district and the session court.

Meanwhile, the trouble for the actor doesn't seem to end as the Bishnoi community has vowed to move to Rajasthan High Court against the court's decision to grant bail to the actor. Also, Salman has been asked to be present in the Jodhpur court on May 7 for the next hearing in the case.

Salman was sentenced to five years in prison after being convicted of killing two blackbucks in Jodhpur during the shooting of his movie 'Hum Saath Saath Hain' in 1998. The other four accused - actors Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam, and Sonali Bendre - were acquitted in the case.