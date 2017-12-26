Salman Khan attends Arpita Khan’s Christmas bash with Iulia Vantur

Mumbai: Arpita Khan and her husband Aayush Sharma hosted a Christmas bash for family and friends recently. The party was attended by elder brother Salman Khan, his rumoured ladylove Iulia Vantur, his former girlfriend Katrina Kaif, elder sister Alvira Agnihotri and her better-half Atul Agnihotri, Helen, Karan Johar and his twins – Yash and Roohi besides other guests.

What grabbed our attention is that Salman attended the bash with Iulia in tow. The two were seen boarding the same car while leaving the venue.

Check out the images below:

Interestingly, Salman’s ex –Katrina Kaif – made a solo appearance.

Though Salman and Iulia have refuted rumours of dating each other, speculations are rife that the two could be in love. However, Salman is still seen expressing his admiration for Katrina and is apparently smitten by her beauty.

Nonetheless, former girlfriend or a BFF, Katrina is very close to Salman's family and shares a great bond with them. She is often seen partying with them and is an active partcipant in all their family functions.

But is Iulia the special lady in his life now? Will he ever get married? Well, even Salman doesn’t have an answer. Recently, while promoting Tiger Zinda Hai on the sets of Super Dancer, Salman said that even God doesn’t know if he will ever decide to take the matrimonial plunge.

Let’s keep doing the guess work as even the man in question has no answer.

The hunk of a superstar will turn 52 this December 27 and he may throw a bash of family and his friends at his Lonavla farmhouse.