Salman Khan called Sanjay Leela Bhansali post 'Padmavati' row in Jaipur?

New Delhi: None from the Hindi film industry would ever forget how a renowned filmmaker like Sanjay Leela Bhansali faced assault while shooting for his upcoming period drama 'Padmavati'. After the fiasco, what followed was a huge array of emotions being expressed by people from all walks of life, supporting the filmmaker on social media.

Meanwhile, SLB maintained a stoic silence. Now, according to Pinkvilla.com, one of the first ones to call the filmmaker after this horrific incident took place was none other than bhaijaan Salman Khan. Yes! Salman and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's friendship goes a long way back.

The two have done some great films together like 'Khamoshi' and 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam'. In fact, 'Bajirao Mastani' was originally conceived keeping Salman Khan in mind.

The report quotes a source as saying, “Salman immediately called up Sanjay after the ugly incident in Jaipur on Friday to ask if he was okay. The gesture sure meant a lot to the old friend.”

With Salman reaching out to his old friend, it seriously keeps the warmth alive!

For the uninitiated, SLB was attacked by Karni Sena in Jaigarh fort, where the shoot for 'Padmavati' was stalled. The local organisation claimed that the film has distorted some historical facts and they need to first check the script.

Several members of the local organisation vandalised the sets, and images of SLB being slapped and attacked also went viral. After which the entire film fraternity spoke in the favour of the filmmaker, demanding strict action.