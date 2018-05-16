Salman Khan condemns child abuse and sexual harassment

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Tuesday said people need to stand up against barbaric incidents like the Kathua and Unnao rape and murder.

The actor who was present at the trailer launch of his upcoming film "Race 3" was asked about his opinion on the recent incidents of child abuse and harassment that has taken place.

"I think whatever is happening with children is wrong. I think we should stand on this and get this stopped," Salman told the media.

The film "Race 3" is releasing on June 15.